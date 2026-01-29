Gujarat HC says no to forced food rules, upholds divorce

Married for several years, things got rocky when food choices turned into daily battles—even though separate meals were cooked. At an earlier time, the wife left with their child. The husband later reported harassment to authorities.

What the courts decided about money

A Family Court ended their marriage (date not specified in the source). The Gujarat High Court upheld the Family Court's divorce order on November 27, 2025.

The Family Court had ordered the husband to pay monthly maintenance—₹8,000 earlier and ₹10,000 more recently.

The wife appealed for higher support but the appeal was denied; the husband had alleged she earned ₹15,000 a month, and the court reviewed evidence including the parties' incomes.

The court said he still owes her about ₹10.3 lakh in arrears due to past payments.