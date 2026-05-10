Gujarat High Court orders state-run home to reunite interfaith couple
India
The Gujarat High Court has ordered a state-run home to let a 21-year-old woman reunite with her husband after their interfaith marriage under the Special Marriage Act faced protests from right-wing groups on Thursday, even though they had court intervention.
The husband turned to the court for help after being separated from his wife.
Court says state must protect couples
Highlighting that two consenting adults shouldn't need police just to get married, the court told authorities it's their job to keep couples safe from intimidation or harm.
after court intervention and police assurances, the couple went to the registrar's office and solemnized their marriage, and the court made it clear: protecting people's right to choose who they marry is the state's responsibility.