Gujarat launches digital population census 2027 with monthlong home visits
Gujarat is launching its digital Population Census 2027 on June 1, with trained teams visiting homes across the state for a month to gather information about housing and amenities.
This marks India's 16th national census (and eighth since independence), says Sujal Mayatra, director of census operations.
Enumerators to ask 33 questions
Enumerators will ask 33 questions covering family details, water sources, and household assets across over 100,000 houselisting blocks.
A self-enumeration option started May 17. By May 31, nearly 374,000 people had already participated in self-enumeration, with around 330,000 forms completed and nearly 44,000 still under process.
The second phase in February 2027 will focus on population and caste data; officials promise your information stays confidential under the Census Act.
If you need help or want to participate, you can call the toll-free helpline 1855 or check out the Census of India website.