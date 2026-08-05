Gujarat launches post-flood health drive, 6,868 camps treat over 1.74L
After heavy rains and flooding this August, Gujarat kicked off a major health drive to keep diseases in check.
The state set up 6,868 medical camps and treated over 1.74 lakh people.
Plus, more than 18,000 surveillance teams are going door-to-door handing out chlorine tablets and ORS packets to help families stay safe.
Gujarat gives preventive medicines to 7.61L
To protect those most at risk, the government gave preventive medicines to more than 7.61 lakh people in flood-hit villages.
They also relocated hundreds of pregnant women from danger zones, making sure 272 deliveries were carried out safely in healthcare facilities.
Emergency control rooms are running nonstop with 2,312 ambulances ready to go, while 497 extra vector control teams work on anti-larval measures and create public awareness against vector-borne diseases to stop disease outbreaks before they start.