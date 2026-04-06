Gujarat launches ₹60cr bio-CNG plant plan via milk cooperatives
Gujarat just kicked off a ₹60 crore plan to set up bio-CNG plants through its milk cooperatives.
The idea? Turn organic waste, like cow dung, into biogas fuel, supporting both the Waste to Wealth and Aatmanirbhar Bharat goals.
Inspired by the successful Banas plant in Banaskantha, similar projects are being adopted by nearly 15 states across the country.
Banaskantha plant generates over ₹3L daily
At Banaskantha, about 400-450 local farmers supply dung, and each large plant processes about 100 metric tons per day.
The plant turns this into about 1,800kg of compressed biogas (CNG) daily and generates over ₹3 lakh in daily revenue from gas and fertilizer sales.
Beyond boosting rural incomes, the project cuts down carbon emissions by around 6,750 tons each year, making it a win for both people and the planet.