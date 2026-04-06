Gujarat launches ₹60cr bio-CNG plant plan via milk cooperatives

Banaskantha plant generates over ₹3L daily

At Banaskantha, about 400-450 local farmers supply dung, and each large plant processes about 100 metric tons per day.

The plant turns this into about 1,800kg of compressed biogas (CNG) daily and generates over ₹3 lakh in daily revenue from gas and fertilizer sales.

Beyond boosting rural incomes, the project cuts down carbon emissions by around 6,750 tons each year, making it a win for both people and the planet.