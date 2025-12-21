Gujarat: Leopard kills 5-year-old boy in Dhari town India Dec 21, 2025

In a heartbreaking incident on Sunday morning, a leopard attacked and killed five-year-old Sahil Katara in Gopalgram village, Dhari town, Gujarat.

Sahil was walking just behind his mother when the leopard, hiding in a farm, dragged him.

He was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't survive.

Forest officials are now working to find and capture the animal.