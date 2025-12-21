Next Article
Gujarat: Leopard kills 5-year-old boy in Dhari town
India
In a heartbreaking incident on Sunday morning, a leopard attacked and killed five-year-old Sahil Katara in Gopalgram village, Dhari town, Gujarat.
Sahil was walking just behind his mother when the leopard, hiding in a farm, dragged him.
He was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't survive.
Forest officials are now working to find and capture the animal.
What's being done—and recent attacks
The forest department acted quickly by setting up three cages and sending a team to the area, according to Assistant Conservator of Forests Pratap Chandu.
This tragedy comes a few weeks after another leopard attack, where a one-year-old girl lost her life in Dalkhaniya forest range on November 28.