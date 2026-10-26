Gujarat names Kutch Jamnagar Devbhoomi Dwarka Porbandar drought affected
India
Gujarat has named Kutch, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Porbandar as drought-affected after a tough year with not enough rain, even though the state got 89% of its usual rainfall.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made the call after a high-level meeting on Monday to help those hit hardest.
Gujarat announces farmer and cattle relief
Farmers in these districts will get ₹8,500 per hectare (for up to two hectares) to cover crop losses.
Cattle owners are set to receive ₹80 per animal each day for two months.
The government is also distributing subsidized fodder, 1.21 crore kilograms already handed out, with plenty more in stock.
Plus, starting November 1, rural families can access 150 days of work under the ABG-RAMG scheme to support incomes during this rough patch.