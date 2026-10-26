Gujarat names Kutch Jamnagar Devbhoomi Dwarka Porbandar drought affected

Farmers in these districts will get ₹8,500 per hectare (for up to two hectares) to cover crop losses.

Cattle owners are set to receive ₹80 per animal each day for two months.

The government is also distributing subsidized fodder, 1.21 crore kilograms already handed out, with plenty more in stock.

Plus, starting November 1, rural families can access 150 days of work under the ABG-RAMG scheme to support incomes during this rough patch.