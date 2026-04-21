Gujarat Police rescue kidnapped 4-year-old near Banaskantha in Operation Dev

Shailesh Gamar and Babu Bhagora arrested

Two men, Shailesh Gamar and Babu Bhagora, were arrested for the kidnapping.

Gamar had earlier sold a minor girl for around ₹1 lakh, while Bhagora is linked to illegal marriages for cash.

Police are now digging deeper to find more people involved and checking if these two are connected to other trafficking cases.