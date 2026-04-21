Gujarat Police rescue kidnapped 4-year-old near Banaskantha in Operation Dev
India
Gujarat Police just pulled off a quick rescue, saving a four-year-old child who was kidnapped near Banaskantha.
The operation, called "Operation Dev," brought together seven police teams, who used CCTV and tech tracking to find the child within hours.
Shailesh Gamar and Babu Bhagora arrested
Two men, Shailesh Gamar and Babu Bhagora, were arrested for the kidnapping.
Gamar had earlier sold a minor girl for around ₹1 lakh, while Bhagora is linked to illegal marriages for cash.
Police are now digging deeper to find more people involved and checking if these two are connected to other trafficking cases.