Gujarat Police uncovers ₹2,289 cr fraud in Operation Mule Hunt
Gujarat Police just pulled off a huge win against cyber scammers, uncovering ₹2,289 crore fraud during Operation Mule Hunt 1.0.
The crackdown targeted shady mule accounts used to move scam money.
With 565 first information reports, or FIRs, and 638 arrests across Gujarat, the drive was conducted by Gujarat Police and the Cyber Centre of Excellence under the supervision of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.
Cheque withdrawals drop to ₹25 cr
Thanks to the operation, suspicious check withdrawals dropped by 75%, slashing monthly value of cheque withdrawals from ₹126 crore to just ₹25 crore.
Between August and December last year, first-layer mule accounts fell by 30%, and ATM withdrawals tied to these accounts dropped a whopping 66% between September and December 2025.
Banks teamed up with police for real-time data sharing.