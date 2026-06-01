Gujarat Police uncovers ₹2,289 cr fraud in Operation Mule Hunt India Jun 01, 2026

Gujarat Police just pulled off a huge win against cyber scammers, uncovering ₹2,289 crore fraud during Operation Mule Hunt 1.0.

The crackdown targeted shady mule accounts used to move scam money.

With 565 first information reports, or FIRs, and 638 arrests across Gujarat, the drive was conducted by Gujarat Police and the Cyber Centre of Excellence under the supervision of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.