Gujarat sisters trafficked to Laos rescued after almost 20 days
India
Two sisters from Gujarat went missing for almost 20 days after being trafficked into Laos while searching for jobs in Thailand.
Their family's worries led to an urgent rescue mission, and thankfully, both sisters are now safe.
Mitesh Patel sparks Operation Mahisagar 2.0
Anand MP Mitesh Patel pushed the case to Indian and Laotian authorities, sparking a joint operation called Operation Mahisagar 2.0.
With help from local police and army, the sisters were found in Houaphanh province.
The Indian Embassy set up an emotional video call so they could reconnect with their relieved family.
Legal steps are underway to bring them home soon.