Gujarat sisters trafficked to Laos rescued after almost 20 days

Mitesh Patel sparks Operation Mahisagar 2.0

Anand MP Mitesh Patel pushed the case to Indian and Laotian authorities, sparking a joint operation called Operation Mahisagar 2.0.

With help from local police and army, the sisters were found in Houaphanh province.

The Indian Embassy set up an emotional video call so they could reconnect with their relieved family.

Legal steps are underway to bring them home soon.