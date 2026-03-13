Gujarat: Student sends bomb threat to avoid exam pressure
A Class 10 student from Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 in Vadodara sent a fake bomb threat to the student's own school early Thursday morning (March 5, 2026) at approximately 3:43am hoping to get the ongoing CBSE exams postponed.
The message, sent via WhatsApp from an international number to a math teacher, claimed the school would be destroyed the next day.
Case registered under cyber laws
The teacher quickly informed the principal and the police, who searched the campus but found nothing dangerous.
Investigators traced the hoax back to the student, whom authorities say was driven by a desire to avoid exam pressure.
The police have registered a case under cyber laws but are treating it as mischief rather than a real threat.
The incident has sparked calls for more mental health support for students during exam season in Gujarat.