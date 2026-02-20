Eloping in Gujarat? Government will alert parents via WhatsApp 

The Gujarat government has decided to tighten the registration rules for couples marrying after eloping. The decision was announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi in the state assembly. The move comes amid concerns over fraudulent identities and love jihad, a term used by some to describe alleged religiously motivated deception in romantic relationships.

Public response Decision taken after social leaders' appeal Sanghavi said the decision was taken after several social leaders appealed to the ruling party to protect the sanctity of marriages. The appeals led to key meetings where government officials discussed possible changes in procedures as per laws and regulations. The government clarified that it is not against love but is committed to taking action against those who misuse it for societal harm.

Cultural impact Sanghavi explains concerns behind decision Sanghavi explained the concerns, saying, "Marriage is an important ritual in the sacred land of India." He added that "truth and love have been the foundation of all traditions." The home minister warned that "deceit and fraud" could lead to societal downfall. "Love Jihad is dangerous for society. If our daughters are trapped under fake names, it will have a serious impact on our culture and society. Hence, our government is committed to protecting India's marriage traditions and values."

Advertisement