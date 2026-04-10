Gujarat woman loses ₹78L to fake CBI 'digital arrest' scam
India
A woman in Gujarat lost ₹78 lakh after scammers pretended to be CBI officers and told her she was under "digital arrest."
Over 10 days, they pressured her into transferring her savings, making the whole thing feel official with fake video calls and threats.
The Rajkot Cyber Crime Police are now investigating.
Police freeze 4 bank accounts
The fraudsters claimed her SIM card was linked to a crime and staged a fake courtroom over video call, even using names like "Vijay Patil" to sound legit.
They had her send money across multiple bank accounts in different states to cover their tracks.
Police have managed to freeze four of these accounts, but they're reminding everyone: no real agency will ever demand cash or threaten you like this. Stay alert!