Gujarat woman loses ₹78L to fake CBI 'digital arrest' scam

Police freeze 4 bank accounts

The fraudsters claimed her SIM card was linked to a crime and staged a fake courtroom over video call, even using names like "Vijay Patil" to sound legit.

They had her send money across multiple bank accounts in different states to cover their tracks.

Police have managed to freeze four of these accounts, but they're reminding everyone: no real agency will ever demand cash or threaten you like this. Stay alert!