Gujarat woman returns home to find husband raping teen daughter
What's the story
A shocking incident has come to light in Desar taluka of Vadodara, Gujarat, where a woman returned home to find her husband sexually assaulting their 13-year-old daughter after stuffing a piece of cloth in the girl's mouth. The mother had left the house after a domestic quarrel and returned around midnight with her sister. Upon entering the house, they allegedly caught the father in the act of raping their daughter.
Escape attempt
Mother takes daughter to police station
The accused allegedly fled the scene as soon as he saw his wife and sister-in-law. The mother then removed a cloth from her daughter's mouth, which had been used to gag her during the assault. The girl later allegedly narrated her mother about the incident, claiming that when her younger brother (10) fell asleep, her father restrained and sexually raped her against her will.
Legal proceedings
Case registered, investigation underway
After attending to her daughter, the mother took her daughter to the Desar police station with her sister and brother-in-law to file a complaint against the husband. The police have initiated legal proceedings, taking action under the relevant provisions. Earlier this month, a man from Gujarat was arrested after he raped his daughter for three consecutive days. After the assaults, he gave his daughter contraceptive pills and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the assault.