Gujarat woman returns home to find husband raping teen daughter 

Legal proceedings

Case registered, investigation underway

After attending to her daughter, the mother took her daughter to the Desar police station with her sister and brother-in-law to file a complaint against the husband. The police have initiated legal proceedings, taking action under the relevant provisions. Earlier this month, a man from Gujarat was arrested after he raped his daughter for three consecutive days. After the assaults, he gave his daughter contraceptive pills and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the assault.