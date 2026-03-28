Gujarat woman Shantiben Akediwala killed after lending gold and cash India Mar 28, 2026

A financial dispute in Gujarat took a tragic turn when Shantiben Akediwala, the wife of a local businessman, was killed after lending gold and cash to Rekha Rathod, who had borrowed them for her furniture business and animal husbandry activities.

When they couldn't repay her, things escalated, leading to her murder.

Four people are accused of being involved in the killing.