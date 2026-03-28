Gujarat woman Shantiben Akediwala killed after lending gold and cash
India
A financial dispute in Gujarat took a tragic turn when Shantiben Akediwala, the wife of a local businessman, was killed after lending gold and cash to Rekha Rathod, who had borrowed them for her furniture business and animal husbandry activities.
When they couldn't repay her, things escalated, leading to her murder.
Four people are accused of being involved in the killing.
Police: Shantiben Akediwala drugged, strangled, burned
Shantiben went missing after stepping out to buy milk on the night of March 23. Her family got worried and filed a report.
CCTV footage showed her entering Rekha Rathod's shop but never coming out. Police later said she had been drugged, strangled, and her body was burned.
Investigators are still working hard to bring justice for Shantiben's family.