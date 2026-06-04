Gujarati tourists dance garba beside landslide-blocked hill road, vehicles stranded
India
A group of Gujarati tourists decided to pass the time by dancing Garba right next to a landslide-blocked road in the hills, with stranded busses and cars around them.
Their impromptu dance session quickly grabbed attention online, not for the moves, but for happening at a spot affected by a natural disaster.
Garba clips spark safety criticism
Clips of the Garba went viral on X and Instagram, drawing criticism from netizens who felt the group was being careless about safety.
While some people saw it as just harmless fun during a long wait, others pointed out that this kind of behavior is becoming more common, and raises bigger questions about how tourists should act in sensitive places.