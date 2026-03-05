Gulf war fears: Families in Uttarakhand worried about loved ones
Families in Uttarakhand are worried about loved ones working in the Gulf, as things have gotten tense after US-Israel airstrikes on Iran.
Daily life in places like Kuwait and the UAE is disrupted, with movement restricted and security tightened in several areas.
Rihan from Haridwar, who works in Kuwait, described how missile strikes near a US base left many people in panic and uncertain about the situation.
Conflict escalated after US killed Iran's Supreme Leader
Rihan shared, "There is chaos in Kuwait, and people are in panic."
Shahrukh, another Haridwar local working in Sharjah, said sporadic attacks have occurred and authorities were advising people to remain indoors for safety.
The conflict escalated after the US killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28—since then, Iran has targeted American and Israeli sites across the Gulf.
With attacks increasing over the last two days, families back home are hoping for their relatives' safe return.