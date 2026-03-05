Gulf war fears: Families in Uttarakhand worried about loved ones India Mar 05, 2026

Families in Uttarakhand are worried about loved ones working in the Gulf, as things have gotten tense after US-Israel airstrikes on Iran.

Daily life in places like Kuwait and the UAE is disrupted, with movement restricted and security tightened in several areas.

Rihan from Haridwar, who works in Kuwait, described how missile strikes near a US base left many people in panic and uncertain about the situation.