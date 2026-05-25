Guntur woman dies by suicide after accusing police of harassment

Thirupatamma and husband accused, police investigating

Thirupatamma and her husband worked as watchmen and were accused by a resident of not returning gold ornaments.

She shared in her video, "I have done nothing wrong, but I am being called to the police station again and again."

Her death has led to tension among relatives and locals, with some demanding action.

Police say they're investigating both the gold recovery complaint and the circumstances around her death, while denying any intentional harassment.