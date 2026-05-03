The accused is undergoing treatment at a hospital

Man poisons wife, 4 children, attempts suicide in Gurugram

By Snehil Singh 11:31 am May 03, 202611:31 am

What's the story

In a shocking incident in Wazirpur village, Gurugram, a man allegedly killed his wife and four children before attempting suicide on Saturday night. The accused, who is believed to be in his early 30s and works at a salon, is now undergoing treatment at a local government hospital, The Times of India reported. The police said he first poisoned his family members and then tried to slit his wrists and neck.