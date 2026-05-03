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Man poisons wife, 4 children, attempts suicide in Gurugram
The accused is undergoing treatment at a hospital

Man poisons wife, 4 children, attempts suicide in Gurugram

By Snehil Singh
May 03, 2026
11:31 am
What's the story

In a shocking incident in Wazirpur village, Gurugram, a man allegedly killed his wife and four children before attempting suicide on Saturday night. The accused, who is believed to be in his early 30s and works at a salon, is now undergoing treatment at a local government hospital, The Times of India reported. The police said he first poisoned his family members and then tried to slit his wrists and neck.

Investigation progress

Bodies sent for post-mortem examinations

The police received a call about the incident on Saturday around 9:30pm. Senior officers, forensic teams, and crime teams reached the spot to investigate. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and their relatives have been informed. "He is undergoing treatment and will be examined once doctors declare him stable," an officer was quoted as saying about the accused's current condition.

Motive investigation

Investigators are looking into the possible motives

The report added that investigators are looking into the possible motives for the crime, including domestic or financial distress. Further action will depend on the accused's statement, which will be taken when he is fit, and post-mortem reports. The police are also probing other evidence collected from the scene, including mobile phones.

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