Gurugram Anantraj Estate April 22 fire destroys 2 luxury flats
A major fire at Gurugram's Anantraj Estate on April 22 destroyed two luxury flats, leaving residents furious with the builder and maintenance team.
Many say faulty firefighting equipment and poor electrical fittings put their lives at risk.
Now, they're demanding new flats and full compensation for the damages.
Residents demand legal action, safety checks
Protesters showed photos of their burned homes and voiced frustration over paying premium prices for what they thought were safe apartments.
Ankit Sethi shared how his family got trapped inside due to a short circuit, while Vaishali said her flat is now unlivable.
Residents want urgent safety checks, legal action against those responsible, and they say several attempts to contact the builder have gone unanswered, only adding to their anger.