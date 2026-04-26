Gurugram Anantraj Estate April 22 fire destroys 2 luxury flats

Residents demand legal action, safety checks

Protesters showed photos of their burned homes and voiced frustration over paying premium prices for what they thought were safe apartments.

Ankit Sethi shared how his family got trapped inside due to a short circuit, while Vaishali said her flat is now unlivable.

Residents want urgent safety checks, legal action against those responsible, and they say several attempts to contact the builder have gone unanswered, only adding to their anger.