Gurugram: Army officer attacked, forced to transfer money over car India Feb 23, 2026

A retired Army colonel, Anil Yadav, was attacked by six men in Gurugram on February 21 after his car accidentally brushed against theirs while he was returning from visiting his sick father at the hospital.

Even though he offered to pay for the minor damage, the group beat him with beer bottles and fists, broke his car's windshield and lights, tried to force him into their car, and made him transfer ₹30K via UPI before escaping in traffic.