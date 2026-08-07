Gurugram commissioner Pradeep Dahiya transferred to Rohtak after monsoon waterlogging
India
Gurugram's top civic official, Pradeep Dahiya, was transferred after the city kept struggling with heavy waterlogging during the monsoon.
He is moving on to become deputy commissioner in Rohtak, while Rohtak's previous chief heads to Ambala.
The government has not announced who will fill Dahiya's spot in Gurugram yet.
Dahiya inspects Gurugram drainage, orders monitoring
Earlier the same day, Dahiya was out inspecting Gurugram's drainage system with officials as persistent waterlogging hit several areas.
He directed officials to ensure that no area experiences waterlogging during the monsoon and asked them to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of drainage and related arrangements.