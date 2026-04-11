Gurugram enacts rules curbing dumping and littering April 1 2026

Gurugram fines range ₹5,000 to ₹50,000

Big waste generators like businesses now face a ₹25,000 fine for a first offense, which jumps to ₹50,000 if they get caught again.

Individuals will be fined ₹5,000 the first time and double that for repeat offenses.

The money collected will help upgrade Gurugram's waste systems.

Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya says these steps are all about making the city cleaner and urges everyone to pitch in for a tidier environment.