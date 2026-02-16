Gurugram girl dies by suicide; leaves note for finding body

A Class 11 student from Gurugram , Neha, was found dead in a pond near the village crematorium. The 16-year-old had gone missing from her home in Mokalwas village three days prior to the discovery of her body. Police believe it is a case of suicide. A suicide note recovered from her room which read, "Mom and dad, please forgive me. I am going to my grandfather. Do not look for me. If you must, look near the cremation ground pond."

Investigation progress Family announced ₹1 lakh reward for information about her After Neha went missing on February 11, her family searched for her and even announced a ₹1 lakh reward for information about her whereabouts. CCTV footage confirmed that she left home in her school uniform after dinner that night. When they couldn't find her, the family informed the police, who launched an investigation into the case.

Note details Note led police to search specified location Based on the note, police searched the specified location, where her body was later recovered from a pond after draining water with a motor. Her body was found stuck in the mud, police said. Preliminary investigations suggest she died by drowning but the exact reason for her alleged suicide is still unknown. After the post-mortem on Saturday, the body was handed over to her family. Neha was a student at Maitri School and her father worked in a court library.

