Gurugram Khod village Thar SUV kills Subhash Khan and grandsons India Mar 29, 2026

A tragic accident in Gurugram's Khod village late Friday night took the lives of Subhash Khan (59) and his grandsons, Ishant (eight) and Jaid (10), while they were out for a walk.

A Thar SUV lost control, struck the family, and then crashed between a tree and an electric pole.

Locals described the impact as severe: one witness said Subhash was thrown nearly 30 feet.