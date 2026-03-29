Gurugram Khod village Thar SUV kills Subhash Khan and grandsons
India
A tragic accident in Gurugram's Khod village late Friday night took the lives of Subhash Khan (59) and his grandsons, Ishant (eight) and Jaid (10), while they were out for a walk.
A Thar SUV lost control, struck the family, and then crashed between a tree and an electric pole.
Locals described the impact as severe: one witness said Subhash was thrown nearly 30 feet.
Deepanshu arrested, victims' family files complaint
The driver, Deepanshu (25), was arrested on Saturday. Witnesses say he called someone and left in another vehicle without helping.
He now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint from the victims' family.