Gurugram MCG Sector 34 office evacuated after bomb threat email
The Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MCG) office in Sector 34 was quickly evacuated on Thursday after senior authorities received a bomb-threat email.
The message warned about an IED set to go off at 1:11pm and the building also includes the mayor's office, the CBSE regional office, and EPFO.
Everyone was moved out safely before the deadline.
About 800 to 900 staff evacuated
About 800 to 900 employees left the building as authorities began sanitisation of the premises as part of standard operating procedures and started investigating where the email came from.
According to MCG PRO Satyabir Singh Rohilla, around 800-900 officials and staff members were present in the building at the time.
This isn't the first time: there was another bomb threat here in June that turned out to be fake.