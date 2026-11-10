Gurugram police detain 15 Bangladeshi nationals in Bajghera after tipoff
India
Gurugram police have detained 15 Bangladeshi nationals, including one woman, in Bajghera for allegedly living in India without valid documents.
The group was moved to a detention center in Manesar after the police acted on a tipoff.
Group had Bangladeshi IDs, no visas
According to police spokesperson Sandeep Turan, the group had Bangladeshi IDs but no visas or passports and reportedly crossed into West Bengal by waterways, border fencing or pipelines before traveling to Gurugram with help from agents.
This wasn't the first time, on Saturday, 14 other Bangladeshis were detained in Gurugram for similar reasons.
Legal steps are being followed.