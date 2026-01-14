Gurugram records 0.8°C as cold wave hits NCR
What's the story
Gurugram has been experiencing an intense cold wave, with temperatures dropping to 0.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Due to intense fog, visibility in the outlying and rural areas was reduced to 300 meters at 3:00am but had increased to 350 meters by 8:30am. Dense fog was reported on key arterial roadways, including Southern Peripheral Road and Golf Course Extension Road. "Weather is likely to improve in the region in the coming two to three days," a senior IMD official said.
Historical lows
IMD confirms Gurugram's record low temperature
The IMD's automatic weather station had recorded 0.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, matching the city's previous record of January 22, 1977. Historically, Gurugram has only recorded lower temperatures thrice: minus 0.4 degrees Celsius on December 5, 1966; zero degrees Celsius on January 11, 1970; and zero point three degrees Celsius on January 22, 1979.
Regional chill
Unusual weather pattern grips NCR and northwest India
The cold wave has gripped most of the National Capital Region (NCR) and northwest India. Delhi's Safdarjung station recorded a temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with other plains also experiencing near-freezing temperatures. In contrast, hill stations like Mussoorie and Shimla were comparatively warmer at 7.7 degrees Celsius and 8.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, due to cloud cover from an active western disturbance preventing heat loss during the night.