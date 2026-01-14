Dense fog was reported on key arterial roadways

Gurugram records 0.8°C as cold wave hits NCR

By Chanshimla Varah 11:38 am Jan 14, 202611:38 am

Gurugram has been experiencing an intense cold wave, with temperatures dropping to 0.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Due to intense fog, visibility in the outlying and rural areas was reduced to 300 meters at 3:00am but had increased to 350 meters by 8:30am. Dense fog was reported on key arterial roadways, including Southern Peripheral Road and Golf Course Extension Road. "Weather is likely to improve in the region in the coming two to three days," a senior IMD official said.