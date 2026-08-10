Gurugram traffic police roll out 3 day plan for Kanwariyas
Heads up if you're driving around Gurugram this week!
With Kanwariyas heading back from Haridwar, traffic police have rolled out a special three-day plan (Sunday to Tuesday) to keep things moving.
Heavy vehicles are being rerouted between Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, and nearby cities.
If you're commuting, it's best to stick to the KMP Expressway or Dwarka Expressway instead of city roads.
Diversions at Panchgaon and Kapriwas
Diversions are set at Panchgaon and Kapriwas, so trucks from Jaipur to Delhi will now go via Bhiwadi, Sohna, and Rajiv Chowk before hitting NH 48 again.
Manesar-bound vehicles should use the KMP Expressway near Taudu.
There are also alternate routes for those heading toward southern Haryana districts.
Traffic cops step up highway checks
Traffic cops are stepping up checks at highway entry and exit points and near Kanwariya rest stops.
Diversions might change depending on how busy things get, so keep an eye out for signs or alerts.
Officials are also discussing lane separation, signage, and safety measures on NH 48 to help everyone get through smoothly.
Plan ahead and follow the suggested routes for a hassle-free drive!