Gurugram traffic police roll out 3 day plan for Kanwariyas

Heads up if you're driving around Gurugram this week!

With Kanwariyas heading back from Haridwar, traffic police have rolled out a special three-day plan (Sunday to Tuesday) to keep things moving.

Heavy vehicles are being rerouted between Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, and nearby cities.

If you're commuting, it's best to stick to the KMP Expressway or Dwarka Expressway instead of city roads.