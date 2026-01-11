Gurugram water supply hit after major pipeline bursts India Jan 11, 2026

On Friday, a key pipeline from the Chandu Budhera water plant was damaged inside the Basai complex, leaving large parts of Gurugram with little or no water.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had to cut off supply and rush emergency repairs.

The affected line usually serves about 150 colonies and villages in Old Gurugram, plus nearly 50 societies in sectors 81-115.