Gurugram water supply hit after major pipeline bursts
On Friday, a key pipeline from the Chandu Budhera water plant was damaged inside the Basai complex, leaving large parts of Gurugram with little or no water.
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had to cut off supply and rush emergency repairs.
The affected line usually serves about 150 colonies and villages in Old Gurugram, plus nearly 50 societies in sectors 81-115.
What's happening now?
Many areas across sectors 1-23 and 81-115 are dealing with shortages or low pressure—some got a bit of redirected water, but most are still waiting.
GMDA says repairs should wrap up by late Saturday evening, after which water will be released.
Why does this matter?
This single pipeline issue has shown just how much one breakdown can impact daily life for thousands in Gurugram.
It's a reminder to keep an eye on updates during outages—and maybe have some backup water handy next time.