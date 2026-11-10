Gurugram's air quality falls to 345 after Diwali firecracker pollution
Gurugram woke up to thick smog and a sharp dip in air quality the morning after Diwali.
The city's air quality index (AQI) jumped from 288 to 345, landing it firmly in the very poor zone, mostly due to firecracker pollution across the National Capital Region.
Eleven Haryana cities AQI above 300
Teri Gram topped the charts with an AQI of 398, while places like Gwal Pahari, Sector 51, and Vikas Sadan weren't far behind.
PM2.5 levels even crossed 500 ug/m3 at some stations overnight.
The heavy haze made visibility drop, with Roshan Sharma saying, "On Monday, the sky and the open space in front of my house appeared like a white blanket of haze. Hardly anything was visible."
And it's not just Gurugram: 11 cities across Haryana also saw AQIs above 300 right after Diwali, showing how widespread the impact was this year.