Gurugram's air quality falls to 345 after Diwali firecracker pollution

Teri Gram topped the charts with an AQI of 398, while places like Gwal Pahari, Sector 51, and Vikas Sadan weren't far behind.

PM2.5 levels even crossed 500 ug/m3 at some stations overnight.

The heavy haze made visibility drop, with Roshan Sharma saying, "On Monday, the sky and the open space in front of my house appeared like a white blanket of haze. Hardly anything was visible."

And it's not just Gurugram: 11 cities across Haryana also saw AQIs above 300 right after Diwali, showing how widespread the impact was this year.