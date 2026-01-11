Next Article
Gurugram's air stays 'very poor' as smog and cold hit hard
India
Gurugram's air quality was stuck in the "very poor" zone for the second day straight, with an AQI of 349 on Saturday.
The city woke up to thick fog and visibility down to just 200 meters, while nearby NCR cities like Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad also reported similarly bad air.
Why does this matter?
Breathing this kind of air isn't just uncomfortable—it can seriously affect your health, especially if you have asthma or heart issues.
With cold temperatures forecasted to drop to 3°C making things worse, these conditions could stick around.
If you're heading out, masks and precautions are a smart move right now.