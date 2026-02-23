Guwahati airport's new terminal opens up international travel options

The upgrade means better connectivity and smoother check-ins

The upgrade means way better connectivity: 21 cities across India and direct flights to Bangkok, Paro, and Singapore are now on the map.

With more than 130 aircraft traffic movements (ATMs) daily, your travel options just got a serious boost.

Plus, cool features like Digi Yatra for smoother check-ins are part of the revamp led by Adani Group under a long-term partnership.

It's all part of Assam's big push to become Northeast India's economic hotspot—so whether you're flying out or coming home, things just got a lot easier (and fancier).