Guwahati airport's new terminal opens up international travel options
Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport just launched its brand-new terminal, officially kicking off commercial flights this week.
After a successful trial run and a grand inauguration by PM Modi in December, the airport can now handle up to 13.1 million people each year.
The upgrade means better connectivity and smoother check-ins
The upgrade means way better connectivity: 21 cities across India and direct flights to Bangkok, Paro, and Singapore are now on the map.
With more than 130 aircraft traffic movements (ATMs) daily, your travel options just got a serious boost.
Plus, cool features like Digi Yatra for smoother check-ins are part of the revamp led by Adani Group under a long-term partnership.
It's all part of Assam's big push to become Northeast India's economic hotspot—so whether you're flying out or coming home, things just got a lot easier (and fancier).