Guwahati drenched since Monday night, drainage system not keeping up
India
Guwahati has been drenched since Monday night, with nonstop heavy rain flooding streets and neighborhoods.
Many spots, like Guwahati Club and Barowari, ended up underwater, making daily life and getting around pretty tough.
This mess has once again exposed how the city's drainage system just is not keeping up during big storms.
Residents demand drainage system repair
A fallen tree damaged vehicles in Barowari, while waterlogged roads at Guwahati Club slowed traffic to a crawl.
Residents are frustrated and pushing local authorities to finally fix the drainage so this does not keep happening every time it pours.