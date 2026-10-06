Guy Parmelin dines with President Murmu after talks with Modi
During his visit to India, Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin was welcomed with a special banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.
After talks with Prime Minister Modi on trade and tech, Parmelin got to experience flavors from Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, all in one meal.
Banquet showcased Jammu Kashmir Ladakh cuisine
The dinner kicked off with Ladakhi nettle soup (Za Thuk) and a salad featuring local cheeses and dried fruits.
There were regional snacks like Kimb Chaat and Nadur Kebab, followed by Kashmiri favorites such as Chaman Qaliya and Kana Gucch Pulao with traditional breads.
For dessert, guests enjoyed Shufta and Phirin alongside Kashmiri Kahwa tea and Ladakhi butter tea (Gur Gur Chai).
The whole experience highlighted cultural exchange during Parmelin's three-day visit.