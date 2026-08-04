G.V. Markandayan released on bail, calls ruling party 'Reel government'
G.V. Markandayan, the DMK MLA from Vilathikulam, is out of jail after being released on bail from Palayamkottai Central Prison where he had been under judicial custody.
After his release, he accused the ruling party of trying to silence voices and called them a "reel government," saying his comments were a pushback against what he sees as attacks on democracy.
G.V. Markandayan accused, pledges free speech
Markandayan was released on bail from Palayamkottai Central Prison where he had been under judicial custody.
He is accused of his alleged derogatory remarks and threats to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay but says he's ready to stand up for free speech in the Assembly session starting Wednesday.
He also pointed to DMK's history of resilience, promising that the party will respond strongly under M.K. Stalin's leadership.