Gwalior girl assaulted by 2 men on bike, 1 arrested
India
A girl in Gwalior was assaulted by two men on a bike while heading to her coaching class.
The whole thing was captured on CCTV, and once the video went viral, police quickly stepped in.
One suspect, Yogesh Rawat, has been arrested; the other man, Yuvraj Rawat, is still missing.
Viral video prompted Gwalior police probe
Yogesh told police he knew the victim: they were friends before, but had drifted apart.
The case only came to light after the video spread online, since no complaint was filed at first.
Police used the footage to track down both suspects' homes, but couldn't catch Yuvraj in time.