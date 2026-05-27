Gynacantha khasiaca rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh's Namdapha after 110 years
India
A dragonfly species called the long-tailed duskhawker (Gynacantha khasiaca) just made a comeback in Arunachal Pradesh's Namdapha National Park after disappearing for 110 years!
Four citizen scientists found it in October 2024, snapping photos to confirm the sighting.
The last time anyone officially recorded this insect in Arunachal Pradesh's Abor Hills was way back in 1914.
Researchers urge monitoring in Namdapha habitats
This rediscovery highlights how important regular wildlife monitoring is, especially since Arunachal Pradesh has recorded 110 Odonata species out of India's 500-plus.
Dragonflies like these are key for healthy freshwater ecosystems.
Researchers say protecting habitats like Namdapha is crucial if we want to keep finding (and saving) rare creatures like the duskhawker.