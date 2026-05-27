Gynacantha khasiaca rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh's Namdapha after 110 years

Researchers urge monitoring in Namdapha habitats

This rediscovery highlights how important regular wildlife monitoring is, especially since Arunachal Pradesh has recorded 110 Odonata species out of India's 500-plus.

Dragonflies like these are key for healthy freshwater ecosystems.

Researchers say protecting habitats like Namdapha is crucial if we want to keep finding (and saving) rare creatures like the duskhawker.