H3N2 flu infects 70% households in Delhi-NCR: Survey

What is H3N2 flu and how to prevent it?

H3N2 usually starts off like a regular cold: think runny nose and sore throat, but it can include high fever, which is more typical of the flu.

But if you ignore it, things can get serious (like pneumonia), especially for kids, older adults, or anyone with ongoing health issues.

Doctors mostly diagnose it based on your symptoms but might do a throat swab if needed.

The best way to protect yourself? Wash your hands often, wear a mask when needed, and consider getting the flu shot.

A little extra awareness could go a long way right now.