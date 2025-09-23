Notorious criminal, who once shot at cops, escapes police custody
Battula Prabhakar, around 35 years old, known for over 100 burglary and robbery cases across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, escaped police custody on Monday evening.
The incident happened near Duddukuru village while he was being taken back to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail from Vijayawada court.
Despite being handcuffed on one hand and wearing a white T-shirt with black track pants, Prabhakar managed to flee on foot.
Prabhakar's history of crime and previous escape
Prabhakar's crime streak began in 2013, mostly targeting educational institutions.
He had already escaped police once in March 2022 and was only caught again after a shootout at a Hyderabad pub in February this year—where he allegedly fired at officers and injured a head constable.
At his arrest, police found three country-made guns and hundreds of live rounds; he admitted sourcing weapons from Bihar.
With 23 pending cases still against him, the police are now urging anyone with tips to contact Devarapalli station—there's even a reward for solid leads.