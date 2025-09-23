Notorious criminal, who once shot at cops, escapes police custody

Prabhakar's history of crime and previous escape

Prabhakar's crime streak began in 2013, mostly targeting educational institutions.

He had already escaped police once in March 2022 and was only caught again after a shootout at a Hyderabad pub in February this year—where he allegedly fired at officers and injured a head constable.

At his arrest, police found three country-made guns and hundreds of live rounds; he admitted sourcing weapons from Bihar.

With 23 pending cases still against him, the police are now urging anyone with tips to contact Devarapalli station—there's even a reward for solid leads.