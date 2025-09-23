Next Article
Man dies after falling into pothole, run over by tanker
India
A 55-year-old man, Pratap Naik, lost his life on Monday in Palghar, Maharashtra, after his scooter hit a pothole near the Virar RTO.
He fell and was tragically run over by a tanker behind him.
The incident has left locals frustrated over the poor state of the roads.
Police detain driver, seize vehicle
Angry residents gathered at the spot demanding urgent road repairs and accountability from those responsible for maintenance.
Police have detained the tanker driver and seized the vehicle.
An investigation is ongoing under relevant laws as people push for safer roads to prevent more accidents like this.