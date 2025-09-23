Kolkata-Howrah deluged after overnight rain; 3 dead, transport hit

Trains, metro, busses canceled or delayed

Trains at Howrah and Sealdah stations—including Vande Bharat—were canceled or delayed, while Metro services stopped between key stations due to flooded tunnels.

Roads are so waterlogged that busses and taxis are barely moving, leaving many people stranded.

Schools have opened as shelters for those from low-lying areas, but with more rain expected through September 25, disruptions are likely to continue for now.