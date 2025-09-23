Next Article
Kolkata-Howrah deluged after overnight rain; 3 dead, transport hit
India
Heavy rain overnight on September 22-23, 2025, has left large parts of Kolkata and Howrah underwater, leading to major transport chaos and at least three reported deaths.
Mayor Firhad Hakim compared the situation to the city's severe 1978 floods, noting that the Adiganga river is completely full and unable to take more water.
Trains, metro, busses canceled or delayed
Trains at Howrah and Sealdah stations—including Vande Bharat—were canceled or delayed, while Metro services stopped between key stations due to flooded tunnels.
Roads are so waterlogged that busses and taxis are barely moving, leaving many people stranded.
Schools have opened as shelters for those from low-lying areas, but with more rain expected through September 25, disruptions are likely to continue for now.