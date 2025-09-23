'Dancing Girl' statue stolen from museum; professor caught red-handed
A university professor from Haryana was booked after allegedly stealing a replica of the iconic Mohenjodaro 'Dancing Girl' statue from Delhi's National Museum.
The missing piece was noticed by a CISF sub-inspector, who informed a museum clerk after discovering it was gone from the Anubhav Vithika gallery.
CCTV footage made things clear, showing the professor taking the statue—so he was stopped by security and handed over to police on the spot.
Similar incident happened in 2018
This isn't the first time something like this has happened at the museum.
Back in 2018, another man from Haryana managed to steal an Olduvai hand ax replica before being tracked down through CCTV and arrested later.
With two incidents just a few years apart, questions are swirling about how secure these national treasures really are.