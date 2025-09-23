No more Diwali gifts for central government employees? 

The central government has prohibited ministries, departments, and central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) from using public funds for festival gifts, The Economic Times reported. The directive was issued by the Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry. It aims to promote fiscal discipline and curb non-essential expenditure during festive occasions such as Diwali . The order is effective immediately and reiterates earlier instructions on prudent use of public money.

Official endorsement Directive approved by Secretary (Expenditure) "The Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, has been issuing instructions from time to time aimed at promoting fiscal discipline and curbing non-essential expenditure." "In continuation of these efforts and in the interest of prudent and judicious use of public resources, it has been decided that no expenditure shall be incurred on gifts and related items for Diwali and other festivals by ministries/departments and other organs of the Government of India," the notice read.

Move Directive approved by secretary (expenditure The directive was approved by the secretary (expenditure) and signed by PK Singh, joint secretary to the government of India. It has been sent to all secretaries and financial advisors of ministries and departments, along with the Departments of Public Enterprises and Financial Services. These entities have been asked to ensure that guidelines are reiterated across CPSEs, public sector banks, and financial institutions.