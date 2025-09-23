Next Article
451 dead, thousands displaced in Himachal Pradesh floods
India
Himachal Pradesh has been hit hard by this year's monsoon, with floods and landslides since June claiming 451 lives.
The State Disaster Management Authority says the damage isn't just to people—2,511 animals and 26,955 poultry birds have also been lost.
Public infrastructure losses top ₹4,861 crore
The storms have destroyed 1,804 houses and left 29,466 more partially damaged. Key roads are still blocked—including major highways—and power and water supplies have taken a big hit.
With public infrastructure losses topping ₹4,861 crore, officials are urging everyone to stay cautious as recovery crews work through persistent landslides and flash floods.