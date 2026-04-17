H5N1 bird flu detected in Mattikere near Bengaluru, rapid response
India
Bird flu (H5N1) was detected in Mattikere village near Bengaluru, prompting the Karnataka government to act fast.
Rapid response teams have set up a three-kilometer infected zone and a wider surveillance area, while health workers are checking door-to-door for fever or other symptoms in 19 nearby villages over the next 10 days.
Karnataka disposes 7,400 birds, 15,000 eggs
To stop the spread, more than 7,400 birds and nearly 15,000 eggs have already been safely disposed of.
Locals are being told to avoid touching sick or dead birds and to report anything unusual right away.
Health centers are stocked with supplies just in case, but officials say eating well-cooked chicken and eggs is still safe.
Stay alert and look out for any odd bird behavior around you!