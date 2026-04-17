H5N1 bird flu detected in Mattikere near Bengaluru, rapid response

Karnataka disposes 7,400 birds, 15,000 eggs

To stop the spread, more than 7,400 birds and nearly 15,000 eggs have already been safely disposed of.

Locals are being told to avoid touching sick or dead birds and to report anything unusual right away.

Health centers are stocked with supplies just in case, but officials say eating well-cooked chicken and eggs is still safe.

Stay alert and look out for any odd bird behavior around you!