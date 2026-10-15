Hailakandi 17-year-old to face adult trial for rape and murder
In Assam's Hailakandi district, a 17-year-old will face trial as an adult after being accused of raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl in 2026.
The case sparked protests when the victim's body was found on August 1, 2026, and the accused, 17 years and five months old at the time of the incident, was detained soon after.
Assam adult trial decision divides opinion
Police have charged five people, including the teen, under laws for rape, murder, and the POCSO Act.
The decision to try him as an adult is dividing opinions: some say it fits given how serious the crime is, while others worry about protecting juvenile rights.
The victim's family supports this move and hopes it brings accountability.
For now, the trial will go ahead under adult court rules unless higher courts decide otherwise.