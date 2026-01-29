Hailstorms, rain, snow hit north-central India; more wild weather coming
Big weather update: Hailstorm activity was recorded at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, West UP, East MP, and Delhi; heavy rain was reported at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh and West MP; and snowfall was reported in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Fog was so thick in places like Punjab and Haryana that you could barely see 50 meters ahead. Amritsar shivered at just 3.7°C.
Why bother?
This isn't over yet—a fresh western disturbance is rolling in from January 30 night. Expect more rain and snow across the hills till February 2, plus thunderstorms and winds up to 40km/h.
Delhi-NCR will stay chilly with foggy mornings and a chance of storms on January 31 night.
All this could mean travel delays—so heads up if you're heading out or have plans outdoors!