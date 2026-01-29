Hailstorms, rain, snow hit north-central India; more wild weather coming

Why bother?

This isn't over yet—a fresh western disturbance is rolling in from January 30 night. Expect more rain and snow across the hills till February 2, plus thunderstorms and winds up to 40km/h.

Delhi-NCR will stay chilly with foggy mornings and a chance of storms on January 31 night.

All this could mean travel delays—so heads up if you're heading out or have plans outdoors!