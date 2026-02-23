HAL clears air on Tejas jet crash rumors

IAF grounds 30 single-seat Tejas jets for checks

The Indian Air Force isn't taking chances—they've grounded around 30 single-seat Tejas jets for checks.

No timeline or count of prior incidents was provided by HAL.

Add to that some major delays—HAL's had trouble delivering new jets thanks to engine supply issues, and more orders are piling up.

All this puts a spotlight on whether India's homegrown fighter program can deliver on its promises.