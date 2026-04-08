HAL CMD Sunil: 36 Tejas jets to resume April 8
India
Tejas fighter jets are expected to resume flying from April 8, after being grounded since February due to a landing glitch.
HAL CMD, D K Sunil, said all 36 jets are expected to be back in service by April 8, after a software-related issue was resolved.
Tejas: 3 incidents, 29 squadrons
The Tejas fleet has had a rough ride, with three incidents since 2016, including a safe pilot ejection in Jaisalmer (2024) and a tragic crash at the Dubai air show (2025).
With only 29 squadrons — well short of what's needed for potential conflicts — the return of these homegrown jets is key for India's defense, especially with rising tensions in the region.